SUBMIT your #HellotoKindness nominee in this year's Inspiration Awards We want to hear ALL about the kindest person in your life

With this year's Inspiration Awards just months away, it's the perfect time to think of one of your loved ones who embodies the spirit of kindness. The #HelloToKindness award is inspired by our popular social media campaign to make the internet a gentler, more welcoming space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The biggest moments from last year's awards

If you think you know someone who is perfect for this award – perhaps they have organised a community project which aids wellbeing or they offer support to those who need it – then please consider nominating them in this category.

The winner of this award last year was scientist and mother Priya Vara, who launched a fundraising drive to create a bereavement suite at London's Hillingdon Hospital after she and her husband Kevin lost their baby son Shayen in August 2017.

Submit your entry, together with a recent photograph of your nominee, to us by filling in an entry form in the box below. Entries close at midnight on 16 August.

The top 20 nominations will be submitted to our celebrity panel, who will then put together a shortlist of five names that will go to a public vote.