Gardeners' World host Monty Don shares details of childhood trauma

Monty Don has given fans a candid insight into his personal life, discussing the traumas that blighted his childhood.

During an interview with The Times, the 70-year-old gardening expert revealed his father Denis was a "frightening figure" whilst growing up, and how he was left fearful on numerous occasions as his dad suffered with "deep depressive fits".

"He was an army heavyweight boxing champion and a commando and had been through the war," he said of his dad, who served in the armed forces. "He had killed people. He was not in any way aggressive but it was a latent… He was a scary man."

The TV presenter added: "You didn't mess with him and he had these deep depressive fits when he wouldn't talk to anyone."

Monty, famed for presenting Gardeners' World, then went on to talk about his twin sister Alison - who had nearly died following a car accident. At the time, the doting brother was working as a gardener in France when he was told the sad news via a telegram which read, "Come home. Alison accident".

Luckily, Alison survived the crash, with Monty adding: "She made what was deemed a miraculous recovery and got the use of one eye back, after endless operations, and one hand, and could walk with a stick and went on to get married and have children."

The presenter is a famed gardening expert

Meanwhile, Monty is a famed broadcaster and horticulturist best known for his work on Gardeners' World, which he has hosted for 18 years.

As well as a successful TV presenter, Monty is a writer and has published over 25 books and had a regular gardening column in the Observer from 1994 to 2006. He lives in Hertfordshire with his wife of 37 years Sarah, and they are proud parents to three grown up children, Tom, Adam and Freya.

