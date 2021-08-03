Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes exciting announcement that sends fans wild The award-winning country singer has a legion of fans around the world

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Australia's favourite couples, both with impressive careers.

And while they have been staying at their home in New South Wales over lockdown they have been busier than ever.

This week, Keith delighted fans after making an exciting announcement on Instagram in a video message from his home.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

The award-winning star said: "Hi everyone, Keith Urban here. Letting you know I am going to be performing as part of ACM Party For A Cause.

"It's happening in Nashville at the Ascend Ampitheater August 24 and it benefits ACM Lifting Lives. Grab your tickets, I can't wait to play live and I will see you then."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "So glad you get to do what you love!" while another wrote: "Wow, so excited!" A third added: "I love hearing you in Nashville."

Keith Urban shared some exciting news with his fans on social media

Keith and Nicole have a family home in Nashville where they were living for the majority of the time prior to the pandemic.

During the first few months of lockdown in March, Keith performed regular gigs from his garage that were streamed on social media for his fans around the world to enjoy.

Nicole was the only person present at them and showed her support by dancing to her husband's tunes. The family moved to Australia in June 2020 so that Nicole could film for the upcoming TV drama Nine Perfect Strangers.

Keith is always supported by his famous wife

Since then, they have enjoyed spending quality time Down Under with their family. The Big Little Lies star's mum and sister live nearby and have been helping the celebrity couple with childcare when they have both been working too.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

The celebrity couple are currently staying in Australia

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

