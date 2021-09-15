Ali Wentworth announces exciting career news that will delight fans The comedy star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth had some good news to share with her social media followers this week – and we can't wait!

The comedy star took to Instagram to announce the new series of her popular podcast Go Ask Ali.

Ali shared a tweet that had been written by Shondaland Digital, which read: "Yesterday got a little busy for us, so forgive our delayed response. Go Ask Ali comes back on 10/7".

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

This will be the second series of the TV star's podcast, which covers everything from fame to parenthood. In each episode, Ali speaks with experts, friends, celebrities and fellow moms about raising children – particularly teenagers, and growing and maintaining relationships.

In the first series, the mom-of-two spoke to the likes of Brooke Shields and GMA's Jennifer Ashton.

As well as a podcast under her belt, Ali is also the author of a number of popular books, including Happily Ali After: And Other Fairly True Stories, and Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade)."

Ali Wentworth delighted fans with her latest news

Throughout her career Ali has been supported by her equally successful husband, GMA's George Stephanopoulos.

Ali and George live in New York with their daughters Elliott and Harper and Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Ali Wentworth and GMA's George Stephanopoulos have been married since 2001

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

There was a big change in Ali's family at the beginning of the month as oldest daughter Elliott went off to college. The doting mom shared an emotional post on social media after dropping her firstborn off at her new home.

The celebrity couple are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali and George have been married since 2001 and met through a mutual friend. The pair had been set up on a blind date and while Ali admitted that she was reluctant to go, it soon turned out to be a successful first encounter, and it wasn't long before the pair got engaged.

