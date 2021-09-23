Lara Spencer's bikini-clad selfie sends fans into a tailspin

Lara Spencer is used to wowing fans with her chic studio appearance but she delivered a whole new look on Wednesday and she killed it.

The Good Morning America host, 52, turned heads with a show-stopping bikini selfie alongside her husband, Rick McVey, which left her social media followers astounded.

In the snapshot, Lara showed off her toned physique in a cute lemon-print two-piece and many of her fans said she looked like a woman half her age.

The photo was from their Italian summer vacation and the couple were posing on a yacht.

Lara showed off her long legs and golden tan in the bikini as she hugged Rick who rocked a pair of pink trunks.

The picture sparked a huge reaction from her followers who wrote: "With all respect!! You have an amazing body!! Just saying," and second added: "Great pics and you have a body of a 21yr old," while a third commented: "You look amazing."

Lara looked phenomenal in her lemon-print bikini

Lara stays in shape with a mixture of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about. She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!. I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

Lara and her husband enjoyed a vacation to Italy in the summer

She added: "I enjoy swimming laps. It's a great workout and also allows me to get into a meditative state so it's very relaxing. I love the quiet and the rhythm of swimming."

And when she's not on the court or in the pool she has another go-to form of exercise.

"I turn to yoga," Lara revealed. "Preferably in a warm room, during the cold months. I do yoga year round but find myself craving it more in the fall and winter."

