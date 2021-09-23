Dr. Oz leaves fans seeing double with remarkable photo alongside lookalike son The apple does not fall far from the tree!

Dr. Oz left his social media followers in a daze when he posted a family photo with his son, Oliver, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The popular TV doctor, 61 - full name Mehmet Oz - is a proud father-of-four and recently shared a rare snapshot with his only son.

Mehmet was delighted that Oliver had taken a break from his medical studies to spend time with him as they undertook the task of apple picking.

While his fans loved seeing the close bond between father and son, they also couldn't help notice how alike they looked.

He captioned the post: "Oliver escaped med school to go apple picking with me this morning (how lucky am I!). You know what they say… an apple a day keeps the doctor away."

One fan then commented: "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree," and the TV star replied: "No it doesn't."

Dr. Oz's son is following in his medical footsteps too

Others remarked: "Omg! twins handsome father and son. Enjoy," and, "handsome guys. Making memories."

The star has three other children, daughters, Arabella, Zoe and Daphne too, with his beloved wife, Lisa, and they have a whole host of grandchildren too.

Mehmet told People that the couple adore having their offspring and their children visit their New Jersey home and admitted: "I like it when the kids run into the house and they can’t wait to get in here. It becomes like a beehive."

He loves being a grandfather

Mehmet said to Closer Weekly that he considered himself to be a "doting" grandparent and said: “I play with them all the time. They want to see me because, when they do see me, they’re going to do something fun. I always want to do something active and I want to see how they react if things don’t go well.”

He joked: "My wife says I’m a meddler because I nudge them all the time. I want them to swim in the pool with me, running around, going places."

When asked if he goes overboard when it comes to his grandkids he said: "Terribly."

