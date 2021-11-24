Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's son during Destiny's Child reunion – and it's too cute Kelly Rowland considers her Destiny's Child band members sisters

Beyoncé is one of the most famous singers in the world, but to Kelly Rowland's son Titan, she's just his aunty.

The Destiny's Child star opened up about a sweet story involving her bandmates during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week.

Ahead of the release of the sequel to Merry Liddle Christmas, titled Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the mom-of-two spoke to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her family life, and revealed that Titan enjoys nothing more than singing with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

When asked whether either of her boys like to sing, Kelly replied: "Titan actually has perfect pitch and I do scales with him. The girls do scales with him when they are over to the house."

Asked to clarify who "the girls" were, Kelly said – "his aunties," referring to her band mates. Kelly then opened up about the recent viral footage of Jay-Z reacting to seeing her at the premiere of his film, The Harder they Fall, in October.

Kelly Rowland has a close bond with Beyonce, who often sings with her son Titan

The singer looked delighted after spotting his long-time friend at the event, and it's evident just how much Kelly admires him.

Referring to him as "Big bro", Kelly said: "I have always admired Jay and my sister. Their love… it's also the fact that Jay - where he has come from and who he is to us. What he's doing. Just a legacy. I'm just in awe of him. And above anything he is just a great big brother."

She then added of the reaction to their reunion video: "I found it so crazy that everyone was making a big thing of it!"

On how her friendship with Destiny's Child has stayed so true, the star explained that it "didn't take much" as the core factors were: "Love, honesty, loyalty. It doesn't take much. I have a wonderful support system."

Kelly is a doting mom to sons Titan and Noah

It's an exciting time for Kelly, as along with her new film, she will be marking her first Christmas as a family of four this December, following the arrival of baby son Noah in January.

Gushing over her sons, she told Hoda and Jenna: "They are amazing. He's so delicious and he's the sweetest baby. And Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."

Destiny's Child often meet up

Titan sounds like the best big brother too, with the star adding: "My heart just bursts. When I bought Noah home and put in him Titan's arms – he loves his brother it's so sweet."

