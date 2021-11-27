Kelly Ripa's mother is her twin in remarkable throwback photo - and you should see her hair! This is incredible!

Now we know where she gets it from. Kelly Ripa sent fans into a tailspin with a flick through her family album and one look at her mom and you'd think it was the TV star.

The popular presenter shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram as a young girl, sitting on her mom's knee and the resemblance is uncanny.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares previously unseen wedding photo as she counts down to celebration

Kelly was flashing her adorable smile in the image as Esther looked down sweetly upon her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

She captioned the post: "#fbf especially grateful for this gorgeous lady. Special shoutout to mom’s hair. Thankful it never collapsed during a single thanksgiving #mom #hair."

The beehive hairstyle was really quite something and her fans couldn't help but comment on the remarkable do either.

MORE: David Muir's Thanksgiving plans involve his famous friend Kelly Ripa

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares update from college as famous parents show support

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, was one of the first to chime in and she wrote: "This hair commitment is really next level."

Kelly's mom is her double in amazing throwback photo

Kelly's good friend, World News Tonight anchor, David Muir, also had his say and added: "Resemblance is stunning - and that little turkey on her lap."

This sparked a response from the mom-of-three who said: "@davidmuirabc this Turkey is about to fly on over..... so get ready."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show during memorable TV appearance

MORE: Kelly Ripa teases change to family home that fans are waiting for

Her visit would be a welcome one for David who recently appeared on Kelly's show and spoke about his plans for Thanksgiving.

Kelly with her mom Esther and father Joseph in 2015

He said he was taking on the celebrations full throttle this year, but as always, the television reporter had other options at the ready.

"We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook," David said.

Kelly and David are great friends

However, he also mentioned that he had a plan B prepared which involved his close friend Kelly, saying: "Now Kelly has offered to be the back-up plan."

Ryan Seacrest agreed with his choice, adding: "She's a good back-up plan," as David hilariously continued: "I have not mentioned that to the family because they'll just go straight to plan B!"

Fortunately, it looked like Thanksgiving went swimmingly for all parties and now a reunion appears to be on the cards too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.