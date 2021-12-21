Jamie and Jools Oliver look so in love after his revelation about baby number six The couple were married in 2000

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are gearing up for a big family Christmas with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

And the couple couldn't have looked happier in a brand new photo shared on Jamie's Instagram account.

The sweet snapshot shows Jamie and Jools stood with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera. Mum-of-five Jools looks chic in a faux leather skirt teamed with a floral print blouse while Jamie is dapper in a velvet jacket, shirt and jeans.

Jamie and Jools appear in a new photo on his Instagram account

"Thanks for tuning in to my #JamiesTogether Christmas special!" Jamie, 46, wrote. "I hope I've inspired you to try something a little different this year and taken the stress out of the prep. Let me know what you're going to cook! All the recipes from the show are in my new book #JamiesTogether - link in my bio. Big love from me and the rest of the Olivers x x."

The couple are proud parents to five children

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment with Emma Willis telling the TV chef, "Loved it! You got us proper in the mood!" "Watched it in Sydney! Thanks for all the tips," one follower revealed while a second shared: "Going to pick up the book tomorrow, and give it all a bash!"

It comes after Jamie revealed that his wife of 21 years would love to expand their brood even further. Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie shared: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

Jools has spoken about further expanding the couple's family

Jools, 47, previously revealed she might use IVF to try to have a sixth child after suffering five miscarriages. Asked about another baby, she said: "Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age. But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky."

