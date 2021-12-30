Alex Scott serenades fans as she lounges by the pool in a colourful striped bikini The presenter is holidaying in the Maldives

Alex Scott is having the best end to the year as she continues her dreamy holiday in the Maldives. The presenter has been taking part in several fun water sports, such as scuba diving and trying the eFoil surfboard, but on Wednesday she was back in her impressive villa relaxing by the pool.

MORE: Alex Scott turns up the heat as she poses in a series of bikinis during beach holiday

The 37-year-old posted several videos on her Instagram Stories which showed her chilling by her private pool whilst dancing and singing to Taggy Matcher's version of Rihanna's hit No Love Allowed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott serenades her fans whilst in the Maldives

The former footballer looked stunning in a colourful striped bikini, black sunglasses and her hair styled into two plaits.

READ: Alex Scott defended by fans after wowing in striking sheer dress

SEE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

The fun didn't stop there for Alex as she later enjoyed a sunset dip in her pool ahead of dinner and then enjoyed her food whilst listening to live music.

The presenter looked relaxed as she listened to music by the pool

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been staying on the island of Joali, known as "the island of joy", since last week and hasn't stopped delighting fans with her adventures.

"Dear Santa…. I can explain," she wrote on Christmas Day whilst posing inside an infinity pool in a stunning black two-piece. She also shared a video of her swimming underwater, something she later confessed she has only learned to do recently.

"Just a couple years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear," she confessed alongside a clip of her onboard an eFoil surfboard, which is an electric surfboard that looks like it floats in the air above the water.

Alex is holidaying in JOALI Maldives

She continued: "I really wanted to change that and now… I'm just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life. Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun.

"Thank you @joalimaldives @joalibeing today was a good day #joali #efoil".

On Wednesday morning the star posed up a storm in a black crop top and green bikini bottoms, much to the delight of her fans, who couldn't help but shower her with compliments.