Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick He's so grown-up

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo.

The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media.

This time it was Nick who was the focus of Deborah's Instagram post when she shared then-and-now photos with the 19-year-old to ask where the time has gone.

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news

In the first image, Deborah was cuddling a young Nick and was head and shoulders above him. In the second, it was the other way around... and then some.

She wrote: "How does this happen? One day I’m looking down at him…and next I'm looking up. What a journey. #tbt #sonshine."

Fans commented: "It goes so darn fast," and urged her to treasure every day. Others added: "Such a beautiful blessing watching him grow into a handsome young man," and many more lavished the sweet family with praise.

Deborah shared the sweet photo from a few years ago

Al was one of the first to like the post, showing his appreciation for his wife and son.

They recently received some wonderful news about Nick and revealed he has received two offers from universities and he was now "college bound".

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

He's all grown-up!

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest.

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al added. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

