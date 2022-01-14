Peter Andre shares heartwarming post about wife Emily following Katie Price row The couple married in 2015

Following a difficult week, Peter Andre has shared a loving message for his wife, Dr. Emily Andre, and it's sure to melt hearts.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker shared a snap of the couple sat together in the car as they stared in the camera lens. Emily looked beautiful in a gorgeous red dress as her blonde locks flowed down her shoulders with the closeness of the shot really highlighted her dazzling blue eyes. Peter looked super suave in a black jacket, with his brown eyes standing out in the photo.

Alongside the snap, the loving husband simply tagged his wife and shared a heart emoji. He then shared the post on his Instagram Stories, once again adding a heart emoji. How sweet!

Fans loved the heartwarming post, and dozens took to the comments to shower the loving pair with compliments.

"What a lovely couple," one wrote, while a second agreed: "Lovely photo of you both," finishing their remark off with a couple of heart-eyed face emojis.

A third added: "No denying that you are an extremely handsome couple," while a fourth posted: "Couple goals right there great people."

Peter shared the sweetest post

And a few fans addressed the ongoing drama, as one commented: "Stay strong and happy as you guys are great couple and family!" and another penned: "2 genuinely lovely, kind hearted people."

On Sunday, Peter's ex-wife Katie Price hit out at Emily in a social media post, that has since been deleted, claiming that the NHS doctor is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

Peter and Emily have chosen not to respond to Katie's post, and on Monday the star gave his wife his full support as she shared a post about mental health.

Fans have been sharing support for Emily following Katie's post

Emily, who shares two children with Peter, posted a clip in support of app We Are Mentor 360 – described as a 'Pocket Life Coach', alongside a lengthy caption with some ways that could help improve someone's mental health.

Her proud husband was among the first to comment, sweetly posting two red love hearts in the comments section.

Fans were also quick to show their support for Emily. "You have such a wonderful and beautiful demeanour about you, you remind me so much of Kate Middleton," one remarked.

"Such a classy and dignified lady," a second shared. "Rise above and don't bother even commenting on any negativity. Keep doing you X." And a third told the 32-year-old: "Amazing mum and step mum what an inspiration xx."

