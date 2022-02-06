Dancing on Ice's Christopher Dean had a very different job before skating Find out what the Dancing on Ice star used to do…

Christopher Dean is one of our favourite judges on Dancing on Ice, but even though it's impossible to imagine him as anything else, the star used to have a very different career.

From 1974 up until 1980, the star was a police constable in the Nottinghamshire Police Force, and it actually had an impact on his ice skating career. His hours in the force ended up coinciding with his training hours, meaning that he and dance partner Jayne Torvill had to train outside of the normal hours.

WATCH: Christopher Dean discusses the Dancing on Ice 'curse'

His career as an ice skater eventually led to him resigning from the force so that he could focus on the 1984 Winter Olympics.

It proved to be the right call, as he and Jayne made history when they achieved a perfect score, the only time in the Olympics that it has ever been awarded.

However, he still looks fondly back on his time as an officer and in 2020, he stunned fans when he shared a throwback image of himself while serving.

He looked incredibly dapper in his uniform as he stood alongside Jayne, and even he couldn't believe how different he looked, as he joked: "A friend sent me this. Who are they?"

A friend sent me this. Who are they. 😂 pic.twitter.com/F9LoFUNhVu — Jayne and Chris (@torvillanddean) August 11, 2020

The ice skater used to be a police officer

He also shared a photo of his class when they were studying at the Police Academy, and alongside the snap he wrote: "And another one. They will all be retired now. Where are you all."

Fans were stunned by the photo, as one wrote: "Who would’ve thought way back then what you would both achieve? Hard work, perseverance and ambition. Amazing!!!"

A second added: "Omg I forgot Chris used to be a policeman," while a third recalled: "I remember seeing you on duty in town. I'm pretty sure it was in or around The Square."

A fourth commented: "Blimey, thats a blast from your past!!" and a fifth posted: "Oh, that's a lovely one. You should frame it."

