Cheryl Burke returns to wedding venue for 'reflective' trip amid divorce news Cheryl and estranged husband Matthew Lawrence wed in 2019

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has returned to her wedding venue to "reflect" and "pause" amid the news of her divorce.

Exclusive: Cheryl Burke admits Dancing with the Stars could 'take a few notes' from Strictly Come Dancing

Cheryl and estranged husband Matthew Lawrence wed in 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, a San Diego luxury resort, and Cheryl shared with fans that she "considers the hotel a "home away from home."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cody and Cheryl dance the jive

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course," she posted alongside a picture with her dog Ysabella.

The two cuddled up for a selfie in one snap while another showed the charcuterie board the hotel had provided for Cheryl.

MORE: Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess expecting their first child together

MORE: DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy posts devastating video from Kyiv as Russia invades Ukraine

"I think it’s important to note that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself," Cheryl added.

"As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now. If you haven’t already, please visit the link in my description to see how you can help."

Cheryl shared with fans she had returned to San Diego

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, wed after meeting in 2006 when she was paired with his brother Joey Lawrence on the hit competition show.

They dated for a year but then ended things before reuniting 10 years later in 2017.

Cheryl shared a picture of the pair together over Christmas

Cheryl filed for divorce on 18 February, and the court documents seen by Us Weekly reveal their separation date has been listed at 7 January; Cheryl cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the 37-year-old later shared on social media with fans, a day after the news broke.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.