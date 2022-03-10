Priyanka Chopra reveals exciting career news after welcoming baby The former Miss World has been married to husband Nick Jonas for two years

Priyanka Chopra revealed an exciting new business move on Wednesday, just weeks after welcoming her new baby with husband Nick Jonas.

The Hollywood actress announced on her Instagram that she and Nick have invested in plant-based ice cream company Cosmic Bliss.

She told her 75 million followers via her Stories: "When your new investment is literally a #snack." Next to the caption, a picture of several mouth-watering tubs of ice cream could be seen. Some of the delicious flavors included strawberry lemon shortbread, peanut butter bliss, twisted cookie dough, and sweet cherry amaretto.

This is an exciting venture for the former Miss World who recently became a mother 12 weeks early via surrogate.

While fans are yet to be updated about the new bundle of joy, who remains in hospital, Priyanka did share some gorgeous nursery updates last month and her followers could not get enough, commenting with copious amounts of heart emojis.

More recently, Priyanka has shown a deep connection to the mothers and children affected by the crisis in Ukraine and on International Women's Day took to her Instagram with a heartfelt message, writing: "They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world.

"On a day meant to honor women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication."

She added: "I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay"

The post featured photos of mothers from around the world. One snap showed a row of empty pushchairs on a Polish train station platform for arriving Ukrainian mothers seeking refuge. Another showed Greek grandmothers helping Syrian children and mothers seeking refuge.

Friends and fans of Priyanka flocked to comment on the emotional post, including Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen who shared a series of applauding emojis.

