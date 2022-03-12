Tim McGraw shares never-before-seen family photos with heartfelt message

Tim McGraw is a proud parent and has three daughters with his wife, Faith Hill, and on Friday he paid tribute to his own mother, Betty, with a teary-eyed message.

The 1883 star took to Instagram with a video in which he shared photos from his childhood and spoke adoringly about her.

Tim said he wasn't going to reveal her age because he was "scared of her," but then gushed about what a wonderful mom she is.

"I'm so proud of her," he said. "She worked her butt off, working three jobs when we were kids and raising me and my sisters. I think she did a pretty good job."

He went on to say how proud she is of him too and that her favorite thing to do at his concerts is to go out into the audience and "tell everyone she's my mom".

Tim added several black-and-white photos of him hugging Betty and also one of him and his sisters when they were children.

Tim praised his mom no end

Betty has clearly had a big impact on Tim and he spoke to Smooth Country about her influence.

He said: "My mom's given me a lot of advice, wanted or not. She's given me a lot of advice, and still does. But you know, my mom's always been very close to me."

Betty - real name Elizabeth Ann D'Agostino - became pregnant with Tim by future MLB player, Tug McGraw, when she was in high school.

Tim and Faith have three daughters

Tim told The Boot: "She had me young. She didn't get to graduate because I came along, and then she went through some terrible things early in my life."

The father-of-three was alluding to the family's money problems as he's previously revealed they were incredibly poor.

"I can remember her working three jobs, probably, just to try to keep the basics in line; I mean, she made no money, really," he added.

But their troubles helped Tim realize just how amazing she is. He said he sees "how resilient my mom is and how tough she is and how strong of a woman she is and how well she raised [my two sisters and me] under the circumstances."

