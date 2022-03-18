Eamonn Holmes inundated with birthday wishes for Ruth Langsford as he fails to mark occasion Ruth turned 62 years old on Thursday

Eamonn Holmes has been inundated with birthday wishes for his wife Ruth Langsford as she celebrated her 62nd birthday on St Patrick's Day.

The This Morning presenter had a fun-filled birthday and reshared several birthday messages from friends on her Instagram Stories – one most noticeably missing though, was that from her husband Eamonn.

The father-of-four, however, did make mention of St Patrick's Day as he proudly showed off his brand-new green suit, which he wore to present his GB News breakfast show on Thursday.

"Could u guess from the colour of my suit that it's St Patrick's Day?" he asked his followers.

Eamonn looked dapper in his new green suit

His fans rushed to comment, wishing him a happy St Patrick's Day and, despite not making any mention of Ruth's birthday, they inundated him with birthday wishes for her.

"Happy St Patrick's Day Eammon & Happy Birthday to your lovely Ruth. Double whammy of glorious celebrations," one noted, whilst a second remarked: "G'morning Eamonn. Looking great, also happy birthday to Ruth! X."

A third wrote: "Happy St Patrick's Day & Happy Birthday to Ruth."

Eamonn presented his breakfast show alongside co-star Isabel Webster and was asked what plans he had for the day.

The couple have been married since 2010 and share son Jack

"Lost of compliments about your suit this morning," Isabel told him, to which he replied: "Really? It's the first time I've worn it."

"You'll be celebrating today? Getting your Guinness later?" his co-star wondered.

Failing to mention Ruth's birthday, he said: "No, I'll be celebrating. I know exactly what I'll do. I always celebrate. I finish now at half nine and won't be doing anything else.

"You've always done that in your family, nice tradition," Isabel added.

Eamonn remarked: "Always done that, it's a family thing we would do."

Whilst Eamonn and Ruth have rarely been photographed together lately, fans needn't worry as they are still very supportive of each other.

Just last week, as Eamonn shared an adorable picture of himself and his granddaughter Emily, and revealed that she was finally warming up to him and "loving him", Ruth lovingly told him: "Of course she does….we all do!"