Why Will Smith was left in disbelief over daughter Willow's drastic change to appearance The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is a doting dad to three children

Will Smith is incredibly protective of his family, and on Sunday night shocked the world after slapping Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

He has since issued an apology, and his family have all shown their support for him - with both Jada and his son Jaden speaking out.

Just months before the incident, the award-winning actor released his memoir, Will, where he opened up about his family life - and some of the lessons he learnt through his children.

One that stood out in particular was when his daughter Willow, 21, went to drastic measures to alter her own hair in a bid to stop touring.

Willow gained global success following the release of her hit song Whip My Hair, and signed up for a month-long tour opening for Justin Bieber.

The talented singer wasn't enjoying the tour and told her dad she wanted to stop at the end of the European leg of the trip.

However, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star told his daughter that was not possible because she had upcoming dates in Australia.

Will Smith reflected on daughter Willow shaving her hair to protest against going back on stage

As a result, Willow went to extreme lengths to ensure that she was heard. "Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast, 'Good morning, daddy," she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator," Will wrote.

"My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald. During the night, Willow had shaved her entire head.

Willow Smith's song Whip My Hair was a global success

"My mind raced and scrambled – how was she going to whip her hair if she didn't have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back and forth?

"But before I could respond, I felt something slowly turning, shifting, until it clicked into place: In a moment of divine connection and revelation, she had reached me. I leaned down, peered deeply into her eyes, and said. 'I got it. I am sorry. I see you.'"

Will with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his children

Will shares Willow and son Jaden, 23, with his wife Jada. The Hollywood star is also father to oldest son Trey, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

All three of his children have followed him in the entertainment industry, and have all made high-profile appearances with their famous father.

