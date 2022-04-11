David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts The World News Tonight host is close with his GMA colleagues

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team.

The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

Several of her co-stars came together to celebrate the TV personality, including her usual co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and other favorites like Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.

Despite not being a part of the core GMA team, as an integral part of the ABC News family, David also shared his thoughts on what made Robin so special and deserving of such an honor.

Along with a throwback photograph of the two chatting it up and having a good laugh, he said: "Your strength, your light lifts us all."

David celebrated his ABC co-star Robin Roberts

The World News Tonight anchor came back later as well to wish the TV host a happy 20th, and was also joined by several other celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Luke Bryan, and even Jimmy Kimmel dressed in a Robin costume.

Many of the morning news show's fans took to social media to share their appreciation for Robin, congratulating her on the incredible milestone while also praising the team.

Having been a part of several incredible moments on the air, including talking about her struggles with health and, recently, those of her partner Amber Laign, the ensuing celebration on Thursday will prove to be an emotional one for Robin.

Alongside the same clip from GMA, she shared a heartfelt message of her own, saying: "Truly humbled and immensely grateful to all for your love and support all these years.

The GMA host will celebrate her 20th anniversary

"Thank you and bless you. Being a member of the GMA family wasn't on my vision board which reminds me of God's 3 answers to prayer: 1)Yes 2)Not yet 3)He has something even better in mind for you."

