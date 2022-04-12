Kelsea Ballerini joined by a special guest for 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet

Kelsea Ballerini was joined by a special guest for her 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet pictures - her pet pooch Dibs. Setting up her own 'step and repeat' on her driveway, the singer posed for pictures with her mixed-breed dog who took pride of place lounging on the hot pink carpet. Wearing a white blazer paired with matching pants and a silver sequin crop top, Kelsea was all smiles as she walked her own carpet. Dibs, meanwhile, could be seen lying on the carpet with Kelsea crouching down to give him tickles. Hours before the show kicked off it was announced there would be one major change - Kelsea, who had been set to host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be hosting - and performing - virtually from her home. Kane Brown stepped in to join Anthony as host in the auditorium. She was still part of the show though, rocking a fluorescent yellow minidress at one point before introducing Carrie Underwood's performance, a pre-recorded segment from Resorts World Theater, home of her ongoing show Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8/7c and is also available to live-stream on Paramount+. Additionally, CMT will air an extended cut of the awards show on April 15 from 8/7c with an added 30 minutes of new performances and bonus content.