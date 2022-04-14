Michelle Obama shares new photo of rarely-seen daughters to announce exciting news The former FLOTUS is married to Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private.

However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.

Michelle announced that Barack's new show, Our Great National Parks, is now streaming on Netflix.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Malia and Sasha

She wrote: "Over the years, @BarackObama and I have been lucky enough to show our girls some of the magic of our world’s natural wonders.

"This time, Barack wants you to join in on the fun with his new @HigherGroundMedia show, Our Great National Parks, which is streaming now on Netflix.

"Whether you’re visiting a national park or taking a walk around your neighborhood, there’s so much out there to explore.

Barack and Michelle Obama with their daughters Malia and Sasha

"We hope the show inspires you to take a trip outdoors. If you do, be sure to take part in the #WildForAll Challenge at WildForAll.org. Can't wait to hear all about it!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a beautiful family!" while another wrote: "It's so great to see your family enjoying spending time together!" A third added: "Happy to see your family and the girls."

The Obamas are incredibly close

Michelle and Barack's daughters both live in Los Angeles, while the couple remain living in Washington D.C.

Barack opened up about his family life during a rare interview on Today on Wednesday, as he chatted to Al Roker.

He gave an insight into what it was like to see his children go away to college, telling Al, whose son Nick is preparing to do the same: "Well, first tip is – you are going to weep copiously when you drop Nick off at college.

Malia and Sasha had an incredibly unique childhood

"But you can't let him see you cry, so you drop him off and then you quickly leave, and then you cry in the car."

He then gave a second piece of advice, hinting that when he missed his daughters, he would invite them on luxury vacations.

"Tip number two is, you try to bribe them with, like, nice trips. 'Hey, we're going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?' so they show up."

