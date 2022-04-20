Ali Wentworth reveals exciting delivery ahead of latest career milestone The Go Ask Ali podcast star is incredibly talented

Ali Wentworth had an exciting delivery at the start of the week, and she couldn't resist sharing footage of it with her loyal fans on social media.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share a video of herself unpacking a box of her book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, ahead of its release date in May.

"It's here!!" she captioned the clip.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali's Well That Ends Well recently made it onto the '37 Must-Read Books of Spring 2022' list on Town and Country, and the star couldn't have been happier.

Ali's book, which will be released next month, is described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali's Well That Ends Well will offer the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

Ali Wentworth's book is coming out in May

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

Both Ali and her husband George Stephanopoulos were some of the first famous faces to test positive for Covid.

The TV star experienced it quite badly, while her husband was asymptomatic. Talking about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat in April 2020, the couple opened up about their varying symptoms, with Ali revealing that she was "deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever".

Ali with husband George Stephanopoulos and their daughters

"I got Corona, and I'm… sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it, and he has no symptoms," Ali said.

George tested positive two weeks after Ali. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said during an episode of GMA at the time.

