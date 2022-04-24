Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today The NBC stars are like family

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure.

The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.

Jenna and Barbara left for a nine-date book tour to promote The Superpower Sisterhood, and Hoda couldn't have been more proud.

"So proud of you @jennabhager and barbara! This book is top of our reading list!!!!" she wrote alongside the picture, inspiring many fans to send heart emojis and messages of support as well.

"Incredible women doing incredible things," one wrote, with another saying: "Y'all are amazing!!!" A third even added: "Love how Hoda and Jenna support each other."

The tour concluded on Sunday, 24 April in Texas, with Jenna sharing several snapshots of the memorable moments spent there, and is sure to return to her seat beside her friend on Monday.

Hoda showed her support for Jenna as she continued on her book tour

Hoda herself just recently returned to the NBC lot after spending some time in the Hague, conducting an exclusive interview with Prince Harry.

Following the televised interview, Hoda took to Instagram to share several photographs with Harry, which had been taken at the Invictus Games.

The interview took place in The Netherlands where this year's Invictus Games were conducted, and posted one picture of herself and Harry together with two young children cheering on one of the competitors.

"The @weareinvictusgames are all about their families! Fun to see Layla and Elijah Cheering dad on!" she captioned the post.

The Today star recently interviewed Prince Harry during the Invictus Games

During the interview, Hoda quizzed Harry on many things, including whether or not he would be taking his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie, two, and Lilbet, ten months, to the UK to visit the Queen.

