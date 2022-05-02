Faith Hill leaves fans speechless as she shares bathtub photo with Tim McGraw for special occasion She shared a sweet tribute too

Faith Hill sure knows how to set pulses racing! The star had a special tribute for her husband, Tim McGraw, and she's seriously turning up the heat with it.

In honor of Tim's special day, his 55th birthday, his wife took to instagram to share an extra special picture, and it might just be their steamiest one yet.

The image sees the two embraced in none other than a bathtub, and fans were left in total awe over it.

The couple appear soaking in a large, copper tub, as Tim grasps on to its ledge while his wife is grabbing his face and leaning in for a kiss.

Her caption is as sweet as the photo is intimate, starting off with: "Oh, you say it's your birthday Tim McGraw?" and cheekily asking: "Um… What about a date tonight?"

She went on to suggestively hint at their plans, writing: "K… see ya later," concluding with a sweet "Love you, too."

The steamy photograph

Fans did not hesitate to flood the post with adoring comments, writing: "I'm speechless," and: "You two are one of my favorite celebrity couples!" as well as: "This picture and your words here Faith says it all. Happy birthday to Tim," along with fire and red heart emojis galore.

Fans of the couple, who have been together since 1996, are never short of heartwarming content from the two, as they both star in Paramount's 1883, and the It Matters To Me singer routinely shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

The iconic pair have been couple goals for decades

She's also keen on sharing incredible throwbacks from the pair's longtime marriage and career, her most recent being one of the most sentimental yet.

To mark their 25th wedding anniversary, the actress shared an incredible snapshot of a music video they collaborated on, for the song It's Your Love, revealing that she was actually pregnant with one of her daughters, Gracie, while they were filming.

