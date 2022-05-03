Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke reveals she is dating again amid divorce Cheryl has a new podcast

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has revealed that she is dating again - and this time, hoping for input from fans.

The dancer is launching a new podcast on iHeartRadio, Burke In The Game, and she shared that "this is the first time I think anyone, including myself, is going to see or hear me be as vulnerable as I have to be".

"This is really opening up my life, which I feel like comes natural, but I also have to be okay to open up my heart," Cheryl told People.

The podcast will be interactive, and fans can decide when Cheryl decides to date.

"They can choose whatever question we ask. It's all about building me up to get me ready to date, and doing the self-work and having them be involved. And, when do they think that I should start dating again? Is there a timeframe?" she shared.

In February Cheryl confirmed that she is divorcing her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl is hoping to find love again

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the 37-year-old shared on social media with fans, a day after the news broke.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me," she added.

Cheryl and Matthew confiremd their split in February

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, wed in May 2019 after meeting in 2006 when she was paired with his brother Joey Lawrence on the hit competition show.

They dated for a year but then ended things before reuniting 10 years later in 2017.

Cheryl filed for divorce on 18 February, and the court documents seen by Us Weekly reveal their separation date has been listed at 7 January; Cheryl cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split

