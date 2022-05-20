Helen Skelton reminisces with remarkable throwback photo after marriage heartache The Countryfile star confirmed her split in April

Helen Skelton is one adventurous woman! On Thursday, the 38-year-old was reminded of the time she trained with the Royal Marines.

The picture, shared by the official Twitter account of the Royal Marines' Commando Training, showed Helen in military clothing as she took part in a special segment for Blue Peter.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

"#TBThursday in 2013 @HelenSkelton a famous BBC TV presenter from Blue Peter completed the Royal Marines 30 miler. #Commando #30miler @BBCNews @bbc," the tweet read.

Upon seeing the remarkable throwback post, Helen replied: "[laughing face emojis] that was a day."

Her followers were quick to heap praise and share words of encouragement, with one writing: "You are an inspiration to a lot of people. Keep moving forward Helen, just like on that 30 miler."

😂😂 that was a day https://t.co/poK1InquBL — Helen Skelton (@HelenSkelton) May 19, 2022

Helen shared this tweet on Thursday

Another said: "Proper Cumbrian lass, you can do anything Helen, keep up the amazing work you do. All of us are thinking of you up here xx." A third post read: "There's only one Helen Skelton... strong lady."

Helen's latest post comes weeks after she officially split with her husband of eight years, Richie Myler, with whom she shares three children. In a short statement, released in April, Helen confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie Kate. They also share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

Helen and Richie were married for eight years before separating

It has since been revealed that 31-year-old Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for. Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn.

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

