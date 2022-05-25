Tragic Texas school shooting - Amy Schumer, Matthew McConaughey, Kourtney Kardashian and more react 19 children and two adults have been killed

Celebrities are speaking out after the heartbreaking Texas elementary school shooting in which 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old suspect opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where children aged seven to 10 were being taught.

MORE: Barack Obama says 'these tragedies must end' following Sandy Hook shooting

Stars immediately began responding to the tragic event voicing their horror and heartbreak and sending prayers.

Matthew McConaughey is from Uvalde and penned an agonizing message on Instagram discussing the senseless act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

Matthew McConaughey is from Uvalde

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote, in part. "The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem?'

"We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

He went on to ask Americans to find "common ground" so that they can put an end to mass shootings.

MORE: Kim Kardashian calls for gun control following Florida shooting

"And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we'll keep them coming."

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Taylor Swift said she was filled with rage and grief

Singer, Taylor Swift took to Twitter and wrote: "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others.

"By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak."

Kourtney Kardashian urged for laws to be changed and said school should be a place where children feel safe.

This is Us star, Mandy Moore, posted a message and said she had "no words" but that, "Uvalde, your entire community is in our hearts."

The teenage suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, according to investigators. He was killed by law enforcement after his attack.

Comedian and mother-of-one, Amy Schumer had her say when she first delivered this fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Amy Schumer shared a horrifying fact and a heartfelt message

"Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens." She then added: "We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools. This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country. @everytown."

Selena Gomez is from Texas and also penned a heartfelt and sad social media post which read: "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education," she wrote ahead of the updated figure. "A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned a vehicle before entering the school to "horrifically, incomprehensibly" open fire.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.