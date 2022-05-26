Gary Lineker responds to jokes about his appearance from fans The MOTD star took to Twitter

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter in response to a meme that is currently doing the rounds on social media.

MORE: Gary Lineker's ultra-plush London home where he's welcomed two refugees

The Match of the Day host reshared the photo in question – and made a funny confession in the process.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker shows off incredible family kitchen

The image shows a little monkey with oversized ears and comes with the caption: "BREAKING NEWS Gary Lineker has gone down with monkey pox."

READ: Gary Lineker admits it was 'love at first sight' as welcomes new family member

MORE: Gary Lineker marks special occasion with stunning stepdaughter Ella

"Only about 30 people have forwarded this to me," Gary admitted, adding two crying laughing emojis.

Only about 30 people have forwarded this to me. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bGVG0M3V2e — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 25, 2022

Gary joked about the meme on Twitter

It comes weeks after Gary again took to Twitter to address rumours that he was being replaced on MOTD. It was being reported that James Corden would be taking over the hosting spot, following the news he is leaving his US talk show in 2023.

READ: Gary Lineker shares rare photo of son Angus - and everyone is saying the same thing!

MORE: Gary Lineker's love life: meet his ex-wives Danielle Bux, Michelle Cockayne and more

Notably, James – who has fronted The Late, Late Show in America for the past seven years - also presented the popular sports panel show A League Of Their Own between 2010 and 2020 on Sky.

James Corden was rumoured to be replacing the MOTD host

The rumour caught the attention of Gary, who subsequently took to social media and said: "Getting a number of texts from friends asking if I'm quitting @BBCMOTD after reports on Twitter of my possible successor.

"So it's only fair I give you the bad news now: I'm afraid I still have 3 years to run on my contract, so you're stuck with me for a while."

READ: Gary Lineker sends heartfelt message to ex-wife Danielle Bux

MORE: Gary Lineker's incredible garden has to be seen to be believed

Gary, 61, certainly has his hands full at the moment – both at work and at home. The father-of-four recently welcomed a brand new family member, a dog named Filbert.

Gary with his new rescue dog, Filbert

Gary shared a snapshot showing him crouching down next to his husky and wrote: "Meet Filbert, the new and already much loved member of the Lineker family. He's a rescue from the streets of LA.

"Met him through his foster parent and friend Reggie, @r_breakspear on a recent holiday, and it was love at first sight. I've been dogless for far too long," he confessed.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.