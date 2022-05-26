Amber Heard makes surprising last-minute request regarding jury The trial is set to conclude 27 May

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is coming to a close.

But the actress has now made a last-minute request regarding the jury that will decide the eventual outcome.

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

A new court order has revealed that Amber has requested that the names of the jurors will be sealed for one year following the conclusion of the trial.

The request has been granted – however, it’s not as binding as it seems.

New order up on Fairfax County! Amber Heard does not want people talking to the jurors after they decide this case. Note that this order does not mean jurors can't voluntarily identify themselves or speak publicly if they choose; it just means the court won't reveal their names. pic.twitter.com/PBxCFSkwmN — Andrea Burkhart 🐟🐟🐟🐟🏴‍☠️ (@aburkhartlaw) May 25, 2022

Amber has made a last-minute request regarding jury members

Members of the jury will still be able to voluntarily identify themselves and speak publicly if they so wish. The order simply means that the court won't reveal their names.

It comes after Johnny returned to the stand on Wednesday, following his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss's testimony. During her brief appearance in court via video, Kate denied claims that Johnny had assaulted her during their years-long relationship.

Kate Moss testified in Johnny's defence

Later on in proceedings, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny alleged that Amber had assaulted him while they were on their honeymoon on the Orient Express.

"Ms Heard hit me," he said. "I had a sort of shiner [black eye], but it all ended and everything got fine again".

Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016

In previous testimony, actress Amber said she feared that her then-husband would accidentally kill her during the same incident and that "he wouldn't mean to do it".

However, Johnny testified that it was "insane" to hear "heinous accusations" of violence and abuse his ex-wife attributes to him.

"I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth," he said. "But there are times one simply has to."

The trial is set to come to a close this week

The defamation case against Amber stems from a 2018 comment article she wrote for the Washington Post in which she said she was a victim of abuse.

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career. She has countersued him for $100m.

Closing arguments will begin on Friday, followed by jury deliberations.

