Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie dotes over baby in adorable new photo The country singers have three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to their three daughters - and they're growing up fast!

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter issues urgent warning to fans

The country singers' oldest daughter Gracie took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of herself looking after a baby - who didn't look all too happy in the snapshot.

"Mom life," she captioned the post.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The 25-year-old tagged her friends - presumably the parents - in the post, which received a mass of comments.

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in tears amid heartbreaking memory involving daughters

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

"This is the best shot ever," one wrote, while another commented: "You would make a great mom."

Gracie's sister Audrey also commented, adding: "Amazing." Tim and Faith are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey, and are incredibly close to them all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shared a fun photo with her friend's baby

Last year, they hit a new parenting milestone when their youngest Audrey left home, making them empty nesters.

MORE: Faith Hill to face heartbreaking day ahead following tragic death – details

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter looks just like her in eye-catching beachwear

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Faith and Tim with their three daughters

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

READ: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

MORE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

The couple often pay tribute to their children on social media, and just last month Tim posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his oldest daughter on her birthday.

The actor shared a snapshot of himself embracing his firstborn, who looked strikingly like mother Faith Hill, along with an incredible clip.

He added a video of his daughter from what looked like a showreel, displaying her acting and phenomenal singing chops for the camera.

"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart," he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.