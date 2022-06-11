Michael Strahan admits he's 'not ready' as daughter Sophia heads off to prom - see her dress The father-of-four was feeling emotional

Michael Strahan has had some career-defining moments as a former NFL athlete and celebrated TV host, but nothing could prepare him for his latest life lesson.

The GMA star left fans in disbelief as he shared a family update involving one of his twin daughters. Taking to Instagram, Michael shared proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom.

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

WATCH: Michael Strahan's teenage daughter Isabella makes her catwalk debut

The 17-year-old looked beautiful, wearing a bright red dress and strappy high heels. Fans were blown away by the fact the teen was of prom age already and commented: "She’s beyond gorgeous. You done good dad. Time to fly. It's a huge transition. More for us than them," and another added: "They're so grown now."

Many others marveled at how grown up his 'baby' looked and said it was a "gorgeous moment" captured.

It was only a few weeks ago that Sophia's twin, Isabella - who is an aspiring model - shared snapshots of her own celebrations with a date.

Michael Strahan couldn't believe his 'baby' Sophia was headed to prom

Isabella wore a floaty, pale blue gown and jewels in her curly hair which had been pulled up into a pretty updo.

She posed with the young man and looked completely at ease in the stunning setting.

Isabella recently made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City.

Michael Strahan's daughters have grown up so fast!

Michael shared a montage of some of the highlights from the day, including Isabella getting ready in the makeup room ahead of her big moment, and her walking down the runway dressed in a show-stopping bridal gown.

Alongside the video, the TV star wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

