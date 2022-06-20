Kelly Clarkson regains ownership of Montana ranch as ex-husband finally moves out Their divorce has been quite complicated

Kelly Clarkson's divorce drama has finally come to a respite, for now. The star initially filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, and the two years since have been filled with legal drama.

Her ex has challenged her on various fronts, including over custody for their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, child support payments, and property rights.

One of the points of most contention has been their dispute over Kelly's ranch in Montana, which Us Weekly reports Brandon has finally moved out of.

The former couple's argument over the ranch, which the singer is listed as sole owner of, began when her ex-husband, who is a talent manager, revealed he wanted to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher.

When his ex-wife announced she planned to sell the ranch, the father-of-two fought against it, insisting that he needed the sprawling property for his ranching business.

In August 2021, a judge ruled that if he planned to work on the property and gain profit from it, he would be responsible for the costs of maintaining it, which Us Weekly lists as approximately $81,000 per month.

A tour of the epic ranch

Still, Kelly continued to challenge her ex-husband, though in December she lost a bid to evict him.

Now the talk show host finally has a victory under her name. Following a judge in Los Angeles ruling in March that Brandon had until 1 June to live in the ranch, after which he would have to move out, he has finally left the property behind.

Kelly hasn't shied away from opening about about her difficult divorce

While the legal disputes between the two have seemingly been resolved, Kelly still has to pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024.

He also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them.

