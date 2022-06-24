Rumer Willis reveals unexpected pre-flight ritual in new post The star has jetted off!

It's clear that Rumer Willis takes her travelling preparations very seriously after she showed fans her very relaxing pre-travelling ritual on Thursday.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram feed with a stunning makeup free selfie after she indulged in a heavenly spa session which saw the actress sitting in a red-lit bath.

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares cheeky bath video from her 'happy place'

Documenting the experience she penned: "Thank you @olehenriksenspa for the most glorious morning. It was heaven and the perfect way to get ready for my trip. #oleglow."

The actress has never looked more relaxed as she captured herself in a mirror selfie which showed off her bright red tresses.

Rumer shared the photo with fans on Instagram

In the post, Rumer also captured her ultra-glamorous surroundings as she sat in a bath enjoying her session.

On Thursday, the star revealed she was jetting off alongside her best friend and although she is yet to reveal where she's travelling to, she celebrated her exciting plans with a car selfie and boomerang.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Off for a magical adventure with my best friend, feeling oh so grateful and excited."

Friends and fans of the star went wild for the update and left messages for her in the comments.

One fan penned: "Have a wonderful holiday." A second wrote: "So pretty, you look excited! Have fun."

The spa looks incredible

A third added: "Beautiful and Stunning." A fourth penned: "Wow, thought this was 80s tiffany. Gorgeous."

A fifth said: "Love your hair color. You’re so cute." A sixth replied: "Rumer, have you ever been told that you have a very beautiful smile?"



Rumer is a natural beauty

Rumer is no stranger to a bathtub selfie as earlier this month she shared another stunning snap of herself sat in her bathtub in knee-deep water.

The pictures, which she shared to her Instagram feed, not only showed off her fiery locks and natural beauty but also showed the star's playful side, as she pulled a selection of funny faces.

