Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares incredible new music video that leaves fans in awe The country stars are doting parents to three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are talented singers and their oldest daughter Gracie is following in their footsteps!

The talented star took to Instagram this week to share a powerful music video where she sang a rendition of Wicked's I'm Not That Girl.

Fans were in awe with the performance, with many commenting on how it made them feel emotional. "So talented and inspirational, Broadway soon," one wrote, while another commented: "This made me tear up. You are amazing and boy I know your parents are so proud of you."

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

A third added: "Oh Gracie this was amazing. It got me in the feels too." A fourth remarked: "This was incredibly beautiful and it made me cry. You are amazing."

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dream performing on Broadway.

The 25-year-old often shares videos of herself singing on social media and has a loyal following, with Rita Wilson being one of her many fans.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter is incredibly talented

Gracie is the oldest of the McGraw children - Faith and Tim are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey.

The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Gracie McGraw is following in her parents' footsteps as a singer

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The couple often pay tribute to their children on social media, and just last month Tim posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his oldest daughter on her birthday.

Faith and Tim with youngest daughters Maggie and Audrey

The actor shared a snapshot of himself embracing his firstborn, who looked strikingly like mother Faith Hill, along with an incredible clip.

He added a video of his daughter from what looked like a showreel, displaying her acting and phenomenal singing chops for the camera. "Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart," he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."

