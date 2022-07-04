Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie poses with her 'son' - but it's not what you think! The talented singer is the oldest daughter of the celebrity couple

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw would no doubt love to become grandparents in the future - but for now they have a 'grandpuppy'!

The celebrity couple's oldest daughter Gracie McGraw took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of pictures of herself posing with her beloved pet dog, who she referred to as her son.

The duo were pictured inside Gracie's stylish New York apartment, which features an opulent lobby. In the caption, the talented singer simply wrote: "Quiet day out with my son."

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Enjoy your day out with your son!" while another wrote: "What an adorable dog." A third added: "He's gorgeous!"

Gracie is the oldest of Faith and Tim's daughters, and moved to New York last year to pursue her dream as a Broadway performer.

She's doing an incredible job, and is currently performing in Broadway Sings. She took part last week in a special show in honor of Pride that saw singers taking on renditions of Taylor Swift songs.

The 25-year-old received significant praise for her jazzy take on Taylor's You Belong With Me, and shared several photos from her performance on social media afterwards.

One of the first people to comment on the post was her supportive younger sister Audrey McGraw, who wrote: "Um hot amazing fantastic never before seen out of this world."

Along with Audrey and Gracie, Faith and Tim are also parents to middle daughter Maggie, who is currently not on social media.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are now empty-nesters

The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty-nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

The celebrity couple with other daughters Maggie and Audrey

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

