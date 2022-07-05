Julia Roberts stuns fans with very intimate photo with husband Danny Moder Congratulations to the couple

It's been 20 years since Julia Roberts and Danny Moder tied the knot – and they are still smitten with each other!

To mark their big wedding anniversary, Julia chose to share a rare personal photo, capturing an intimate moment between the couple.

WATCH: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

The photo shows Julia and Danny passionately kissing, with Danny tenderly placing his hand on the back of his wife's neck.

"[star] TWENTY [star] #cantstopsmiling #cantstopkissing," the Pretty Woman actress sweetly wrote in the caption.

Julia shared a passionate photo with her fans

Fans loved the candid post, with Rita Wilson writing: “Happy anniversary lovebirds!” Julia’s niece Emma Roberts shared four love heart eyes emojis while Sam Taylor Johnson added love hearts in the comments section.

Julia and Danny tied the knot on 4 July 2002 and together share three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and 15-year-old Henry.

Julia and Danny share three children together

The couple met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, with Julia dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

They tied the knot in 2002 at Julia's ranch in New Mexico, but have always kept details about their special day under wraps. According to AOL News, guests revealed that Julia wore a pink cotton dress for the ceremony, while Danny wore a ruffled shirt.

Their relationship has always been very low-key, so much so that rather than wearing a lavish engagement ring, Julia opted for a simple emerald ring that was reportedly purchased at a shopping centre for around £3,000.

The couple have been married 20 years

In a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Julia recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame],” she said.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'" They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

