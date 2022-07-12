Cillian Murphy's throwback photo with his dashing dad is too good to miss The apple didn't fall far from the tree

Cillian Murphy is the owner of some striking good looks - and now we know where he got them from.

The Irish actor shared a rare family snapshot on Instagram in which he was being carried as a child by his dad, Brendan Murphy.

Cillian looked cute as can be in the throwback image as his father, held him tight for a sweet photo opportunity.

The star had already adopted his pensive star and pout, while his father looked a little more joyous.

However, the resemblance was undeniable and Brendan's bone structure was clearly passed on to his son.

Cillian was born to his father - who worked for the Irish Department of Education - and his French teacher mother.

Cillian shared the throwback image with his dad

He has three siblings, Paidi, Sile and Orla and Cillian went on to have two children of his own with his wife, Yvonne McGuiness.

The Peaky Blinders star is a very proud father to his two teenage sons, Malarchy, 16, and Aran, 14, and judging by a rare photo alongside them, they're growing up to be his doubles too.

Cillian recently opened up about his decision to move back to Ireland from the UK, citing some interesting reasons.

Cillian now lives back in his home country where he was raised as a child

He told The Irish Sun: "We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015.

"It's kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home, that seems to be a common narrative for Irish people. And then we wanted the kids to be Irish."

He continued: "They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens, they had very posh English accents, and I wasn’t appreciating that too much so we decided to come back. And you know, parents are at a certain age, it was just a nice time to come home."

