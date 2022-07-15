Chrishell Stause reacts to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young sweet pregnancy video: 'So excited for you'

Chrishell Stause was moved to tears of joy after the news of her Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young's pregnancy news.

Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa shared the news on Wednesday, and on Thursday Heather posted an emotional video that showed Tarek opening a gift from her and discovering she was pregnant.

In response, Chrishell commented with a string of emojis of a crying face, and added: "So excited for you guys!!!"

"Wish you guys nothing but the best! So excited to see your family growing. And I can't wait to see the beautiful moments to come," added another.

Heather's video showed Tarek opening a box that she had wrapped and inside were three positive tests and a baby onesie.

"So I was two days late on my period and Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said 'babe will you take a pregnancy test today' and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn’t think I was pregnant," she captioned the post.

Heather shared this sweet video

"Once Tarek left for work I decided to take a Digital test from First Response, and after taking it I went downstairs and got so busy that I totally forgot to go check the results. Long story short I went back upstairs once I remembered and saw that I was PREGNANT!"

Heather then shared that she took two more tests "so I finally believed it".

"We had been trying so hard for a baby and I really wanted to make the surprise special so I ran out and got a little onesie and put it in a gift box with the three #firstresponsepregnancy tests-it was so perfect and sweet," she concluded.

The blended family recited vows to each other at Tarek and Heather's wedding

The expectant mom and Tarek first revealed the news the day prior. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" she captioned a sweet snap of her and husband on the beach, with Tarek kissing her blossoming baby bump.

The two were in the process of in vitro fertilization treatments when they received the happy news that Heather was pregnant.

"It was a huge shock," said Heather, 34. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

The pair wed on 23 October 2021 in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California; Tarek, 40, is already a dad to two children - daughter Taylor, 11, and six-year-old son Brayden - whom he welcomed with ex-wife Christina Haack.