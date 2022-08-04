Sofia Vergara is a goodess as she poses alongside rarely-seen mother The star is in Miami

Sofia Vergara looked incredible as she reunited with her rarely-seen lookalike mother Margarita Vergara in Miami.

MORE: Sofia Vergara is a sporty goddess in skin-tight workout wear

The pair were spotted enjoying a meal out together alongside Sofia’s son Manolo, and niece Claudia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara reveals her dog Bubbles hates her

Sharing two sweet updates from the evening on Instagram, the star posted a heartwarming photo of her mother and son sitting across the table.

READ: AGT's Sofia Vergara leaves fans speechless as she poses in silk lingerie and sparkly heels

SEE: Sofia Vergara wows in incredible bejewelled corset

The Modern Family actress also shared a selfie with Claudia and added a GIF which read: "Greetings from Miami, the magic city."

Sofia looks so much like her mum

Sofia's dog adorable dog Bubbles was in attendance at the family meal and was pictured cuddling up to Manolo on his Instagram feed.

Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a stunning photo in the most perfect beach dress whilst Manolo can be seen walking Bubbles in the background.

Neice Claudia is a brunette beauty like her aunt

The 30-year-old also looked ultra-stylish in a relaxed white shirt and light blue jeans.

Little pup Bubbles may look sweet however Sofia revealed the blonde chihuahua is not her biggest fan.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, she revealed: "Yeah that's Bubbles she hates me, she was supposed to be for me, she was supposed to be my dog and she arrived to the house and she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do is go after him all day long, harass him."

"It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me, she bites me![...]"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.