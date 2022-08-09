Ella Travolta shows support for dad John Travolta following Olivia Newton-John's death Ella's dad John Travolta starred in Grease with the late actress

Ella Travolta has shown her support for her dad John Travolta following the death of family friend Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Monday aged 73.

The aspiring singer was one of the first to respond to John's heartbreaking tribute message to his Grease co-star and cloes friend, simply replying to her dad's message with a series of red love heart emojis.

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news on Monday August 8, alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

Ella Travolta responded to her dad John Travolta's touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

John and Olivia played Sandy and Danny in Grease and remained close friends following the hit film's release in 1973.

Olivia and John were incredibly close friends

Olivia's death follows on from Ella's family's heartbreaking loss of Kelly, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

Olivia was there for Ella and her family during the difficult time and the pair often exchanged messages with each other on social media.

