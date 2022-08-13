Kate Garraway shares moving update amid Derek Draper's recovery

Kate Garraway took to social media on Friday with a moving post from the North Wales coast amid her husband Derek Draper's recent health setback.

The Good Morning Britain host shared an impressive photo of the bright orange 'supermoon' she witnessed, and confessed to fans on Instagram that she felt it was "strangely moving".

Captioning the post she wrote: "'That's no moon… it’s a space station' I am sure you are all seeing the #supermoon - sturgeon super moon I am told - strangely moving isn’t it & I am lucky enough to have a prime spot to watch it shining on the gorgeous waters of the North Wales coast #nofilters #starwars."

"Kate it's been an amazing moon for two nights, it's been absolutely phenomenal, it's very strangely moving," one fan replied to the stunning image. Another wrote: "We saw it in Kefalonia. Never seen anything so spectacular before," with a red love heart emoji.

The picture was unbelievable

A third wrote: "Stunning isn't it. Sending love @kategarraway." A fourth added: "Awww we can't see it here tonight yet Kate but nice to know we're all under the same sky… sending love to you and yours Kate," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The touching update came after the presenter took three weeks off GMB earlier this month after her husband Derek, 54, contracted life-threatening sepsis and was taken to hospital.

Kate has adapted her home to care for Derek

Opening up about his setback, Kate revealed that Derek had to be rushed to intensive care after his kidneys became infected.

In some good news, Kate later revealed that Derek is now out of intensive care, waiting for a follow-up procedure.

Speaking to her co-host Richard Madeley, she added: "One kidney looking really good, just need to look at the other one and so yeah he's still in high dependency… The important thing is we're back on the right side of it now."

Derek has been suffering from severe health complications since contracting COVID-19 back in March 2020.

