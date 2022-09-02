Inside Sasha Obama's living arrangement at college in LA

Sasha Obama may have grown up in the White House but she's far from Washington DC now.

The 21-year-old has taken her studies from Michigan to Los Angeles where she is settling in perfectly - with the help of someone special.

MORE: Sasha Obama unveils bold new look as she starts new college year

Despite moving to a new state, Sasha appears to be more than happy with her new living arrangement which is made easier due to the fact her roommate is her sister, Malia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sasha Obama shows off incredible dance moves

The young women both relocated and are now living in Brentwood near the USC campus where Sasha is a student.

In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia moved to California last year after receiving her degree from Harvard and her younger sibling couldn't wait to join her.

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

MORE: Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

Malia and her sister Sasha are much loved by fans, and the former President of the United States of America appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021 and was full of praise for his two daughters after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

Sasha is loving life in LA

Michelle also opened up about the feeling of her and Barack being empty-nesters to Ellen DeGeneres, and while she misses her children she said they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".

She joked about their love lives and added: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

MORE: Michelle Obama nailed this wedding dress style 26 years before Princess Eugenie

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals sad news about daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle is proud of what her daughters are becoming and continued: "I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us.

Sasha is living with her sister Malia in LA

"She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."

The former First Lady concluded: "I mean, they wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive.

"They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.