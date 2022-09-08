Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her niece - and they look so alike The Dawson's Creek actress was beaming

Katie Holmes isn't the only one with striking features in her family as it turns out her sweet niece is her mini-me.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her family member's birthday with a photo of her smiling alongside her.

With their raven hair and broad smiles anyone could be forgiven for thinking they were sisters. "Happy birthday to my wonderful niece!!!! I love you," Katie wrote.

WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri sounds just like her singing Blue Moon in the opening credits to her film

It was also her mom's birthday and Katie paid tribute to her too with a black-and-white photo. "Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, talented and loving mom," the star added, along with the soundtrack to Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Katie is incredibly close to her family and that includes her talented daughter, Suri, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The mom-of-one is raising her 16-year-old in New York and recently revealed she's been working with her, too.

They have the same smile!

Suri sings Blue Moon in the opening credits for her mom's movie, Alone Together, and her voice is so angelic.

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

Katie also wished her mom and happy birthday

When asked why she chose Suri for the job, she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Katie opened up about how the duo coped together during the height of the pandemic in a recent interview, revealing the sweet ways they would pass the time while in lockdown.

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

