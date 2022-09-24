Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Taylor has a famous husband - and you won't believe who he is The star will appear on screens on Friday

Mock the Week star, Ellie Taylor, was the ninth contestant to be announced to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing - but did you know she has a well-known husband.

The 38-year-old actress is married to Australian-born Phil Black, an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau. Prior to working in the UK, he was based in Moscow as CNN international's Russia correspondent.

The pair married in 2014, at a private and intimate ceremony in London alongside their close friends and family.

They welcomed their daughter four years later in 2018, and according to the MailOnline, Ellie revealed she really struggled in the early days of motherhood.

The publication reported that Ellie explained: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

Looking back the actress thinks she may have had post-natal depression at the time and thankfully is now worlds away from those feelings.

Ellie is ready to strut her stuff

On Friday, Ellie will be watched by thousands as she struts her stuff in front of the glittering Strictly panel.

Talking to the BBC about joining the show, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

Ellie is best known for appearing in Apple TV's award-winning comedy series, Ted Lasso, as well as co-hosting Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

