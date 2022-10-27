Shania Twain is the ultimate bombshell as she poses in just a cowboy hat The star took to social media

Shania Twain took to social media with a fabulous photo for fans on Monday, braving just a cowboy hat - and she looked incredible.

Posting on her Instagram feed, the Man, I Feel Like a Woman, singer, 57, could be seen almost baring all in the photo as she posed behind the hat whilst rocking a pair of cowboy boots.

Captioning the photo, the star penned: "Soooo maybe I got a little over excited and leaked my own Nashville announcement. It's been too long... five years almost! I couldn't keep it in any longer! I'm so honoured to be the first concert to take place at @geodispark and I can't wait to share this experience with @kelseaballerini and @breland I'm going out to-Nashville, I'm feelin' alright, gonna let it all hang out!!"

As for Shania's hair, the star rocked a voluminous bouncy blowdry which saw her chestnut tresses curl around her perfectly made-up face. Her stunning makeup featured gorgeous nude lipstick as well as a warm eyeshadow palette.

Shania looked incredible

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the incredible post. One fan wrote: "Man, I would love to come see you in concert," alongside a flame emoji.

A second wrote: "All a girl needs - boots an a hat!" A third replied: "This might be one of my favourite photos of you."

The sultry update came just days after the star shared a gorgeous throwback snap showing off her incredible toned torso in an all-pink outfit, consisting of a crop top and hotpants, which were worn beneath a long matching coat.

The star has an incredible physique

Ever the fan of country clad, the star also rocked a cowboy hat in the same shade as well as matching gloves!

While this look was a throwback, Shania is still pulling out all the stops with her appearances to this day.

