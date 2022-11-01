Oliver Hudson shares upset at 'sad' Halloween as famous family lends support The actor voiced his upset but said he would be ok

Oliver Hudson loves being around his family and never more so than during the spooky season, so when he discovered he'd be alone this Halloween, he was understandably upset.

The Cleaning Lady star took to social media to express his sadness as he traveled on a bus with not a soul in sight, rather than being at home with his wife and three children.

Instead of partying with them, he revealed he was on his way to New Mexico, and there would be no costumes, trick or treating or fun!

"This is called traveling on Halloween," he said to the camera. "It's a bummer. But you know what it's ok. It's just me on my own. But I hope you all have a great Halloween."

The son of Goldie Hawn then explained: "I'll be in Albuquerque. My kids are older, they're going to parties. But I love Halloween. I don't even get to dress up this year. The good news is that I get the bus all to myself."

He captioned the post: "Happy Halloween!!! I feel sad but I’m not showing it."

Oliver said he was very sad he wouldn't be with his family for Halloween

Oliver was inundated with messages, including one from his sister, Kate Hudson. She felt his pain and wrote: "Oh Brother! We love you."

Fans responded to the Almost Famous actresses' comment and added: "He is so FUNNY!! I love your FAMILY," and, "we love your brother too".

Oliver and Kate have a great relationship and are always supportive of one another. Although, recently she admitted she hadn't watched his show, she did urge fans to watch the second season.

The entire Hudson/Hawn/Russell family support one another

In a teasy response to his The Cleaning Lady update, she wrote: "I have no idea what's going on here because I haven't seen Oliver's work since Dawson Creek."

Then she cheekily added: "But from what people have told me he's really grown as an actor and I couldn't be more proud," alongside a happy tears emoji.

