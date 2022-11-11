Sean Penn The actor filmed a documentary on the ground in Ukraine

Sean Penn made a brave display of kindness this year with his visit to Ukraine.

Courageously, the movie star made the trip to Ukraine to film a documentary in a show of support for the country.

The award-winning American actor was on the ground in war-torn Ukraine filming with Vice Studios about the Russian invasion.

"Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack," the president’s office wrote on Facebook.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country."

Only a handful of stars have made the journey to Ukraine during the war to show support this year since the war broke out. Sean joins stars Angelina Jolie, Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain who have made their visit to the war-torn country.

Sean may be an Oscar-winning actor but in his heart, he has always been driven by his kind desire to help others who are in need.

Initially, the Hollywood star started up his non-profit foundation Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to help Haiti after the devastating impact of the earthquake in 2010.

