Chris Tarrant has shown true kindness in opening his home to a family of Ukrainian refugees. The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? presenter has said his life has been enhanced by inviting the family to live with him at his Berkshire home.

Emotional, the TV personality spoke candidly about the positive experience in an exclusive HELLO! feature. Also, the Millionaire star unveiled a special project celebrating the story of a Ukrainian caseworker from the Welsh Refugee Council, Vladyslava Zhumuro, as part of the National Lottery’s latest campaign The People’s Portraits.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, told HELLO!: "Chris Tarrant has shown great compassion by opening his home to a family of Ukrainian refugees.

"This act of kindness made him a perfect partner to unveil the work celebrating Vladyslava Zhmuro from the Welsh Refugee Council, by Ukrainian artist Sergey Piskunov, as part of The National Lottery People’s Portraits campaign.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million every week for causes, communities across the UK have been transformed, dreams turned into reality and life made better for millions of people.

"It was an honour to have Chris unveil the portrait and help us shine a light on incredible individuals across the UK who are helping those in need."

