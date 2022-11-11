Viola Davis always spreads the message of kindness across her social media platform with her ten million Instagram followers. She said: "Kindness is free."

This year, The Woman King star has lifted the mood of her followers with her trail of positive quotes.

She has reposted inspiring messages for women that encourage them to prioritise their mental well-being and be kind to themselves.

Also, in a more political stance, she lent her voice to Iranian women when she shared a video highlighting the oppression people are facing in Iran.

Many praised the actress for bringing the video to the attention of her legion of loyal fans, with one saying: "Thank you so much for being our voice. You are a kind soul."

