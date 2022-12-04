T.J. Holmes brands Amy Robach 'strong' in unearthed interview amid romance reports

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been making headlines this week following reports that the pair are having an affair emerged on Wednesday.

Since then, the GMA3 co-hosts have been putting on brave faces, and returned to work on the show on Friday, where they addressed the reports, joking that they had a "great week".

The pair have always had a close friendship, and previously opened up about their close bond in a now resurfaced interview from back in April 2021, where they opened up about working together during the pandemic.

VIDEO: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence amid affair rumors

Chatting to Resident Magazine NY along with their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton, they discussed their show, GMA3, and how it came about during the pandemic.

They also opened up about each other, and T.J. had some lovely words to say about Amy, as he branded her "strong" and "energetic".

He was making reference to Amy's breast cancer battle and branded her a "little miracle". T.J. said: "Amy is so strong and energetic. Things could have really gone the other way. We are sitting next to a little miracle every day. She lives her life in such a way that makes her an example for me and all of us to live by."

GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly romantically linked

He added: "If you need a hug, however, don't call Robach! But if you need a kick in the ass or to be picked up, she'll give you a speech and get you back up again. She'll say, 'Why are you in a corner T.J., get up! It's just her personality, I get to witness it every day."

Since the affair rumours broke last week, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

Amy and T.J. have had a close friendship for years

Amy and her husband Andrew Shue reportedly split up in August, at the same time that T.J. and his wife, Marilee Fiebig separated. Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

